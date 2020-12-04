Nashik, Dec 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 424 on Friday to reach 1,02,548, while seven people died of the infection and 278 recovered, an official said.

Nashik's death toll is 1,820 and 97,489 people have been discharged, he added.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation area leads with 67,567 cases and 916 deaths.

