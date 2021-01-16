Nashik, Jan 16 (PTI) Nashik division of Maharashtra achieved a target of 67.82 per cent on day one of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, an official said.

Of the 1,300 beneficiaries registered in the division, 745 got vaccinated in Nashik (57.30 per cent), 871 in Ahmednagar (72.58 per cent), 389 in Dhule (97.25 per cent), 443 in Jalgaon (63.28 per cent), and 265 in Nandurbar (66.35 per cent), he said.

"A total of 1,32,000 doses were received for Nashik division. In the first phase, 60,000 health workers will be administered the vaccine," said Nashik divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Milind Pawar, a sanitary worker in the District Civil Hospital in Nashik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)