Nashik, April 21: Two more people have died in the oxygen tanker leakage incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday taking the death toll to 24, informed Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni.

"Death toll rises to 24. There was no negligence by the Corporation. A high-level committee has been set up to probe the incident," said Kulkarni.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased who lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. Nashik Oxygen Leak Incident: Death Toll Rises to 24 After Leakage From Oxygen Tanker Outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, a high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the Nashik incident. "The corona-crisis has plunged the country into a vicious cycle. Overall, there is a heterogeneous battle going on against Corona, where there is no oxygen, where there are no medicines, where there are no beds. Due to this, patients are dying," Thackeray said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the incident. Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. Nashik Oxygen Leak: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 5 Lakh for Kin of Deceased.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll has mounted to 60,824.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)