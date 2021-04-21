Death Toll Rises to 24 After Leakage Leakage From Oxygen Tanker Outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik:

Maharashtra | Death toll rises to 24. There was no negligence by the Corporation. A high-level committee has been set up to probe the incident: Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)