Nashik, Dec 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,597 with the addition of 48 cases on Saturday while one fatality pushed the death toll to 8,728 so far, officials said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

With 59 people being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in the Nashik district went up to 4,03,421, they said.

Also Read | CIDCO Gets Blanket NOC From AAI on Height of Buildings in Navi Mumbai Airport Rehabilitation Area.

A total of 28,93,804 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the district so far, including 5,149 on Saturday, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)