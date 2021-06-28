Nashik, Jun 28 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 114 fresh coronavirus positive cases and six deaths, taking the tally to 3,94,194 and the toll to 8,339, health officials said.

A total of 118 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 3,83,344, so far, they said.

With 10,239 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the Nashik district went up to 19,48,586, according to officials.

