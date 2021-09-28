Nashik, Sep 28 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 4,08,215 on Tuesday after 61 people were detected with the infection, while the toll rose by two to touch 8,628, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Body of Elderly Woman Found Near Jhar Village; Husband Alleges Gang-Rape.

So far 3,98,702 people have recovered, including 91 during the day, he said.

Also Read | CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On October 27 at 5 PM, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at iimcat.ac.in.

With 5,248 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,72,742, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)