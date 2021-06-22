Nashik, Jun 22 (PTI) Nashik on Tuesday added 183 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 3,92,813, while the day also saw seven deaths and 181 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's toll now stands at 8,045 and the recovery count is 3,82,363, he said.

With 11,103 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 18,68,409, the official added.

