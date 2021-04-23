Nashik, Apr 23 (PTI) An addition of 4,596 COVID-19 cases on Friday took Nashik's tally to 2,92,401, while the day also saw 49 deaths and 4,648 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 3,226 and the recovery count is 2,42,309, he said.

With 18,775 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 10,91,611, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)