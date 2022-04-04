Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Restoration work of the railway track between Lahavit and Devlali in Nashik, following the unfortunate incident of derailment of (LTT) Jaynagar Pawan Express on Sunday afternoon, is being done on priority basis by the railway authorities.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar on his Twitter updated about the restoration work of the damaged track.

Also Read | Indian Travel, Hospitality Sector Rebounds With Maximum Hiring in March; Records 18.4% Headcount Growth Across Sectors, Says Report.

He tweeted, "Every effort is being made by @Central_Railway to restore the line as soon as possible. Staff on overhead equipment wire vehicle is working hard to finish the work in time. From-derailment site between Lahavit-Devlali."

CPRO informed that with the toppling of all derailed coaches by 6.20 am on Monday morning, the restoration work is expected to be completed by afternoon today.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Youth Shot Dead, Brother Injured After Miscreants Open Fire at Them in Ferozepur.

The track linking work is in progress. About 300 meters of the track are damaged for which about 500 laborers are working at the site. 2 JCB, 4 Hydra, and 2 Poclain machines have been deployed for the restoration work. Sleeper, rail replacement work along with track packing is underway, said the officer.

Due to the derailment, all trains running on the Devlali-Lahavit line stand cancelled/diverted.

A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express were derailed near Nashik on Sunday afternoon around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division.

Minor injuries to two passengers were reported in the train derailment and they were given primary treatment. informed the Central Railway on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)