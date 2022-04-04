Ludhiana, April 4: A shocking incident has come to light from Ferozepur where a youth was shot dead and his brother was severely injured after armed assailants attacked the two in Mebboke village on the night of April 3. In the attack, Karaj Singh (30) died while his younger brother Harpreet suffered serious injuries.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the duo, both residents of Dona Telu Mal village, was returning from a fair last night when around 15 armed men attacked them and opened fire at them. Harpreet approached the police station late at night and lodged a complaint. Delhi Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Rohini.

On the basis of the complaint, cops booked the accused, identified as Joginder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Surinder Pal Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Preetam Singh, and seven unknown persons under Sections 302, 336, 324, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

