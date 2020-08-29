Nashik, Aug 29 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest spike in a single day so far, taking the total count of infections to 35,320, health officials said.

With the death of 17 patients, the tally in the district rose to 856, they said.

The number of recoveries reached 27,978 with 641 people being discharged in the day, the officials added. PTI

