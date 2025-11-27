New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday with a solemn national ceremony held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, reaffirming India's collective commitment to the ideals and values of the Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the ceremony, which was attended by the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

The President released the Constitution of India in nine languages--Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese--prepared by the Legislative Department.

The President, in her address, underscored the Constitution's pivotal role in guiding India's democratic journey and called upon citizens to uphold its core principles--justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President said that the all-inclusive vision enshrined in constitutional ideals provides direction to our governance system. She said that in 2015, the year of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary, it was decided to celebrate November 26th annually as Constitution Day. That decision has proven to be really meaningful. On this day, the entire nation reaffirms its respect for our Constitution, the foundation of Indian democracy, and its makers. 'We, the people of India,' express faith in our Constitution, both individually and collectively.

Through numerous events, the citizens, especially the youth, are made aware of constitutional ideals. The initiative to start and continue the tradition of celebrating Constitution Day is praiseworthy beyond words.

She said the Indian Parliament, which expresses public aspirations in the world's largest democracy, today serves as an example for many democracies around the world.

The President said that the ideals that express the soul of our Constitution are: social, economic and political justice; liberty, equality, and fraternity. She was happy to note that on all these dimensions, the members of parliament have actualized the visions of the Constitution makers.

She said that as a tangible testament to the success of our parliamentary system, today India is rapidly progressing toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. India has achieved one of the world's greatest successes on the scale of economic justice, with nearly 250 million people coming out of poverty.

The President said that our Constitution is the document of our national pride. It is the text of our national identity. It is a guiding text for taking the country forward with a nationalist mindset by abandoning the colonial mindset. With this spirit and keeping in mind the social and technological developments, important legislations related to the criminal justice system have been implemented. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, based on the spirit of justice rather than punishment, have been implemented.

The President said that the members of parliament are the bearers, creators, and witnesses of the glorious tradition of the country's Constitution and democracy. She expressed confidence that under the guidance of our Parliament, the resolve to make India a developed nation will definitely be fulfilled.

In his remarks at the Constitution Day event in Samvidhan Sadan today, Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted the vision, values, and enduring legacy of India's Constitution.

He said that since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day, which has now become a celebration for every citizen of the Motherland. He said the extraordinary leaders, Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Durga Bai Deshmukh, and other visionaries, crafted the Constitution in such a profound manner that every page reflects the soul of the nation.

He emphasized that the Constitution was drafted, debated, and adopted by some of the finest leaders of Bharat, embodying the collective wisdom, sacrifices, and dreams of millions who fought for freedom.

He said the contributions of the Drafting Committee and the Members of the Constituent Assembly fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of crores of Indians and laid the foundation for Bharat to emerge as the world's largest democracy. He added that the Constitution, born out of intellect, lived experiences, sacrifices, and aspirations, has ensured that Bharat remains united forever.

The Vice-President observed that through pragmatic and saturation-based approaches, India has achieved remarkable progress on development indicators. He stated that from modest beginnings, India has risen to become the fourth-largest economy and is soon poised to become the third-largest, drawing global attention.

He added that in the last decade, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and more than 100 crore citizens have been covered under various social security schemes -- demonstrating that the impossible has been made possible.

Radhakrishnan highlighted that democracy is not new to Bharat. He referenced historical examples from Vaishali in the north and the Chola rulers' "kudavolai" system in the south, affirming that Bharat has long been the Mother of Democracy.

He noted that no democracy can survive without the conscious participation of citizens, and the high voter turnout in recent elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar reflects the people's unwavering faith in the democratic process.

The ceremony concluded with the Reading of the Preamble led by the President, followed by the National Anthem.

PM Modi wrote a letter to citizens of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, recalling the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and underlining its enduring role in guiding the nation's progress. He noted that in 2015, the Government declared 26th November as Constitution Day to honour this sacred document.

He highlighted how the Constitution has empowered individuals from humble backgrounds to serve the nation at the highest levels, sharing his own experiences of reverence towards Parliament and the Constitution.

He recalled bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 and placing the Constitution on his forehead in 2019 as a mark of respect. He emphasised that the Constitution has given countless citizens the power to dream and the strength to realise those dreams.

Paying tribute to the members of the Constituent Assembly, the Prime Minister remembered Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and several distinguished women members whose vision enriched the Constitution.

He reflected on milestones such as the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat during the 60th anniversary of the Constitution, and the special session of Parliament and nationwide programmes held to commemorate its 75th anniversary, which witnessed record public participation.

He recalled Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation of social and economic progress.

Looking ahead, PM Modi observed that 25 years have already passed since the beginning of this century, and in just over two decades India will mark 100 years of freedom from colonial rule.

In 2049, it will be a century since the Constitution was adopted. He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18. He expressed confidence that inspiring youth with responsibility and pride will strengthen democratic values and the nation's future.

Concluding his letter, the Prime Minister called upon citizens to reaffirm their pledge to fulfil their duties as citizens of this great nation, thereby contributing meaningfully to building a developed and empowered India.

With winter session of Parliament to begin on December 1, opposition leaders also used the occasion to take jibes at the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister's remarks and alleged that there are "at least four of these Fundamental Duties to which the PM's commitment is demonstrably suspect".

"The Prime Minister has reminded us that citizens must fulfill their Constitutional duties. Part IV - A, Article 51-A of the Constitution relates to Fundamental Duties and has enumerated eleven of them. But is the Prime Minister fulfilling even his own fundamental duties as a citizen and leader? These are at least four of these Fundamental Duties to which the PM's commitment is demonstrably suspect," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Abiding by the Constitution and respecting its ideals and institutions, 2. Cherishing and following the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom, 3. Promoting harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities, 4. Developing scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We observed that the BJP celebrated Constitution Day this morning. However, they are the ones who have caused the most damage to the Constitution..The greatest right granted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the vote. Through SIR, they want to deprive millions of people of their right to vote," Yadav said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to the people on 'Samvidhan Diwas' while alleging that the very idea of India, which based on equality, fraternity, freedom, fraternity and other such ideas "is in danger" because the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are looking to destroy the country".

"When this Constitution was implemented then organisations like RSS used to say openly that the Constitution is based on western values, and their ideal is actually manusmriti. History is witness that they (RSS) were against the Constitution, and today the ones who believe more in Manusmriti than in the Constitution were forced to co-opt the Constitution as their own when they came to power," the Congress president said.

Praising the contributions of the framers of the Constitution, Kharge told ANI, "Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Pandit Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, did the work for the nation, that is why the country is progressing, not because of them (BJP-RSS). I have read his letter, three-page letter, he (PM Modi) said 'a poor man like me', but why was he not saying that before? Now that we started raising our voices in Parliament then this started he is a poor man's son. I am happy that a businessman is considering himself a poor man's son, and a railway canteen owner calls himself chaiwala, that is ok, but the Constitution is made for everyone."

"Today I wish everyone on Constitution Day. Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, together with members of the Constituent assembly created the Constitution in which democracy is supreme. Justice, equality, freedom, fraternity, secularism, and socialism have become the identity of the India, but today that identity is in danger," he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeted people on the occasion of Constitution Day, while highlighting that it is a "suraksha kawach" (protective shield) for every deprived and backward person in the country.

"Our Constitution guarantees liberty, equality, and justice to every citizen of the country and promises a life of dignity. It is a protective shield for every Indian, including the poor, deprived, Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities, safeguarding all their rights," the Congress leader posted on X.

"Let us resolve to protect our Constitution under all circumstances. Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day," she added. (ANI)

