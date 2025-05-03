New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape and blackmailing case in Bhopal, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar has constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee.

This committee arrived in Bhopal on Saturday to begin its investigation.

According to an official release, the three members of the committee, Nirmal Kaur (Retired IPS Officer and former DGP of Jharkhand), Nirmala Nayak (Advocate, Jabalpur High Court), and Ashutosh Pandey (Under Secretary, National Commission for Women)--met with the police officer investigating the case and attempted to understand the ground realities of the incident.

On Sunday, the inquiry committee will meet the victims, their families, and the concerned authorities to gather detailed information related to the incident. Based on interactions with all parties, the committee will submit a report containing recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Commission will ensure that the victims receive justice and that appropriate legal action is taken against the perpetrators.

According to the information, private college girls were allegedly targeted by some former students of their college, who lured them into a friendship trap and then sexually assaulted them. The accused also allegedly filmed obscene videos of the victims and blackmailed them to introduce their classmates to them.

So far five victims came forward to report the incident and based on their complaints, FIRs were registered. The police arrested five accused, including the main accused Farhan in the matter so far and different SITs (Special Investigation Teams) have also been constituted to probe the matter. (ANI)

