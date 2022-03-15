New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): National Defence Academy on Tuesday inaugurated a new hall--Ante Room and dedicated it to Naval Gallantry Award Winner Rear Admiral Santosh Kumar Gupta.

In a press release, the NDA said that in its rich history of over 70 years, most of the heritage buildings and infrastructure present at the NDA have been named after the brave heroes (ex NDAs) who displayed exemplary courage and dedication to duty in the face of enemy in various operations.

"One such gallant hero is Rear Admiral Santosh Kumar Gupta, Maha Vir Chakra, Nao Sena Medal (Retd) who was the Commanding Officer of a Naval Air Squadron operating from INS Vikrant during 1971 India Pakistan War," the NDA informed. Further, the Academy informed that Rear Admiral Santosh Kumar Gupta, Maha Vir Chakra, Nao Sena Medal (Retd) is of the 10th Course passed out from NDA in 1956 and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1958.

On December 9, 1971, then Lieutenant Commander Gupta posted onboard INS Vikrant, pressed home a strike of Seahawk aircraft against enemy targets in Khulna in face of a fierce barrage of anti- aircraft gunfire.

His aircraft was hit and damaged by enemy fire. However, regardless of his personal safety and in the face of extreme danger, Lieutenant Commander Gupta continued to lead the attack with indomitable determination and skill and then led his divisions on board back to safety. For this of conspicuous gallantry and exemplary leadership, Lieutenant Commander Gupta was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. "It was a fitting tribute to this gallant officer in honour of whom a newly constructed Ante Room has been dedicated at NDA," the release stated.

Further, the Academy said that the occasion was made memorable as Rear Admiral Santosh Kumar Gupta, Maha Vir Chakra, Nao Sena Medal (Retd) himself inaugurated it in the presence of Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayusena Medal, Commandant, NDA, veterans and other officials of the academy today.

The function also had Sub Maj Sanjay Singh, Param Vir Chakra and other gallantry award winners in attendance. (ANI)

