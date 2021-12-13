New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is scheduled to launch a National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) on Monday to prevent atrocities on members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the helpline will ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) {PoA} Act, 1989.

The NHAA will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country. It can be accessed by making a voice call /VOIP either from a mobile or landline number of any telecom operator across the country, the release read.

This service will be available in Hindi, English and the regional language of the State/UTs. Its mobile application will also be available.

As per the release, the objective of the helpline is to build informed awareness about the provisions of the Law that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all.

The system will ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR, relief is provided, all registered complaints are investigated and all charge sheets filed are prosecuted in the Courts for decision - all within the given timelines in the Act.

Available as a web-based self-service portal also, the NHAA will generate awareness about the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 and its rules as well.

A Docket number shall be given for each complaint received from Victim/Complainant/NGOs regarding non-compliance with the POA Act, 1989 and the PCR Act, 1955. The status of the grievance can be tracked by complainants/NGOs online. (ANI)

