New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said national unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and his party stands with the armed forces.

Kharge's remarks came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"India has an unflinching national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK," the Congress chief said in a post on X.

"We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage," he said.

Since the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress has categorically stood with the armed forces and the government to take any decisive action against cross-border terror, the Congress chief said.

"National unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in the past, and national interest is supreme for us," Kharge said.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am.

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

