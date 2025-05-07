United Nations, May 7: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains “very concerned” about India’s military operation against Pakistan, saying “the world cannot afford a confrontation between the two countries”, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. “He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries”, Dujarric said shortly after India announced missile strikes into Pakistan and territory it occupies in Kashmir.

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border”, he said. “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan”, he added. India's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that it launched “Operation Sindoor” hitting nine places in Pakistan and the part of Kashmir it occupies. “Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites” in a “precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack”, it said in a post on X. Operation Sindoor Launched Against Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan: Indian Armed Forces Hit Terrorist Infrastructure.

Earlier, the Indian Army said that it has hit nine locations deep inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the army in a press release said.

The Indian Army also posted on its official X handle, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.” “Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said. Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Terms Indian Missile Strikes on Terror Targets As ‘Act of War’, Vows To Respond.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba, took responsibility for the massacre of 26 people in the Kashmir tourist spot. On Monday, Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of the attack and said, "Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through transparent, credible, and lawful means." He spoke before the Security Council met for closed consultations at the request of Pakistan on the looming conflict.

