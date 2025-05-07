Mumbai, May 7: Several stocks will be in focus today, May 7, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Today, traders and investors will be looking to buy and sell stocks. That said, it's essential to be aware of the latest stock market updates and developments as traders and stock market enthusiasts look forward to buying and selling shares. Today, stocks of Godrej Consumer Products (NSE: GODREJCP), Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE), Mahanagar Gas Limited (NSE: MGL), and Piramal Enterprises Limited (NSE: PEL) will be in the spotlight.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, shares of Godrej Consumer Products (NSE: GODREJCP), Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE), Mahanagar Gas Limited (NSE: MGL), and Piramal Enterprises Limited (NSE: PEL) all ended in the red. Stocks of Godrej Consumer Products (NSE: GODREJCP) fell by INR 8.60, Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE) by INR 56.50, Mahanagar Gas Limited (NSE: MGL) by INR 31.90 and Piramal Enterprises Limited (NSE: PEL) by INR 49.75. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Due to India-Pakistan Border Tensions.

In addition to the above shares, stocks of KEI Industries (NSE: KEI), Aptus Value Housing (NSE: APTUS), Aarti Drugs (NSE: AARTIDRUGS), and Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) are also among the list of stocks to watch out for on Wednesday, May 7. During Tuesday's trading session, shares of KEI Industries (NSE: KEI), Aptus Value Housing (NSE: APTUS), Aarti Drugs (NSE: AARTIDRUGS) and Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) all ended on a positive note. Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

At the closing bell, stocks of KEI Industries (NSE: KEI) declined by INR 8.10, Aptus Value Housing (NSE: APTUS) by INR 7.55, Aarti Drugs (NSE: AARTIDRUGS) by INR 4.35, and Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) by INR 7.81. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market witnessed profit-booking and ended on a negative note on Tuesday, May 6, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan At at end of Tuesday's trading session, BSE Sensex was down by 155.77 points and closed at 80,641.07, while the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was down by 81.55 points and ended at 24,379.60.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

