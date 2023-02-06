New Delhi, February 6: India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-Navy) on Monday landed onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in a feat described as a historical milestone by the Navy. The Navy said naval pilots carried out the landing.

"A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant," the Navy said in a brief statement. Maharashtra: 10-Metre Replica of India’s First Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant, Unveiled in Mumbai (See Pics).

Historical milestone achieved towards #AatmaNirbharBharat by #IndianNavy as Naval Pilots carry out landing of LCA(Navy) on @IN_R11Vikrant. Demonstrates #India’s capability to design, develop, construct & operate #IndigenousAircraftCarrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. pic.twitter.com/3HuwuGrZtx — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 6, 2023

It said the landing demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft. Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant Heads Out for Next Set of Sea Trials (Watch Video).

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

