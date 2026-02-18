Every year on February 19, the air in India, and especially across Maharashtra, is filled with the echoes of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji." This day marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century founder of the Maratha Empire and a visionary leader whose administrative and military brilliance continues to inspire millions.

Shivaji Maharaj was more than just a warrior; he was a champion of Swarajya (self-rule) and social justice. He established a royal code of conduct, pioneered guerrilla warfare tactics, and built a formidable naval force, earning him the title "Father of the Indian Navy." Also Read: Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Holiday in Maharashtra: Date of Birth, Stock Market and Bank Holiday Status

Below is a curated collection of quotes and wishes in English and Marathi to help you honour the legacy of the Great Maratha and celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026.

Inspiring Quotes by the Visionary King to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Shivaji Maharaj’s words reflect his unwavering commitment to dignity and freedom.

On Self-Respect: "Never bend your head, always hold it high."

On Courage: "When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile."

On Governance: "Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive."

On Determination: "Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government."

Heartfelt Wishes and Messages in English for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Share these messages to spread the spirit of bravery and righteousness.

For Social Media: "Remembering the king who taught us the meaning of pride and courage. Wishing everyone a very Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!"

A Tribute to Valor: "May the life of Shivaji Maharaj inspire you to fight for the truth and stand by the weak. Happy Shiv Jayanti 2026!"

Formal Greeting: "On the auspicious occasion of Shiv Jayanti, let us bow to the great warrior who established the foundations of Swarajya. Jai Shivaji!"

शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Marathi Messages)

The true essence of this celebration is best captured in the mother tongue of the Marathas. Check these HD images with Marathi quotes and status for WhatsApp and Instagram:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quotes and Wishes in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Messages in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quotes in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Facts

Category Detail Birth Date February 19, 1630 Birthplace Shivneri Fort, Maharashtra Philosophy Hindavi Swarajya (Self-rule) Known For Guerrilla warfare, Naval force, Fort building

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is not just a date on the calendar; it is a celebration of an ideology. His life teaches us that with grit, strategy, and a heart for the people, one can build a kingdom from nothing. As we celebrate his birth today, let us strive to embody his values of justice, equality, and relentless courage in our own lives.

