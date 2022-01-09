The indigenously made aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Sunday headed out for another set of sea trials, ahead of its induction into the Navy in August. INS Vikrant successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage in August and underwent 10-day sea trials in October. The warship has been built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant heads out for the next set of sea trials. pic.twitter.com/S1Yt8crcqu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)