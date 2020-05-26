India News | Navlakha Sent in JC by Mumbai Court in Maoist Links Case

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI)A special NIA court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-allegedMaoist linkscase, in judicial custody till June 22.

He surrendered before the National Investigation Agency in Delhi last month. The agency brought him here on Tuesday.

He would be lodged at Taloja jail near Mumbai.

Navlakha and several other civil liberties activists have been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

Pune police, which handled the case initially, had alleged that `inflammatory' speeches made at the Elgar Parishad meet on December 31, 2017, triggered caste violence at the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial in the district the next day.

