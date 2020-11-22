Gaya (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): One Naxal was gunned down by 205 CoBRA commandos in an exchange of fire that ensued at Mahuri village in Gaya district on Saturday night.

"One AK-47 rifle, one INSAS rifle and magazine was recovered from the site after the Naxal was gunned down by 205 CoBRA commandos at Mahuri village last night," an official statement read.

The Naxal, identified as Alok alias Gulshan, had killed two civilians during a cultural program in Mahuri village last night. Following this, an exchange of fire ensued between CoBRA commandos and Naxals.

Alok was carrying a reward of Rs 10 Lakhs on his head. (ANI)

