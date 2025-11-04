New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A notable series of ABS release initiatives aimed at promoting the sustainable use of India's biological resources, the National Biodiversity Authority has disbursed Rs 3.00 crore to 199 beneficiaries, covering 198 farmers from Andhra Pradesh and cultivators of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), along with one academic institution, University of Andhra.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, the disbursement, facilitated through the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, is part of the Access and Benefit-Sharing mechanism under the Biological Diversity Act.

This initiative builds on a series of benefit-sharing measures undertaken by the NBA to promote inclusive biodiversity conservation. Previously, the NBA had released Rs 48.00 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, Karnataka Forest Department, and the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board for the protection and conservation of Red Sanders, and Rs 55.00 lakh to farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Under the current disbursement, each beneficiary, i.e. farmers, will receive an amount ranging from Rs 33,000 to Rs 22.00 lakh, depending on the quantity of cultivated Red Sanders wood supplied to the users. It was also observed that beneficiaries are receiving higher amounts compared to the sale value of the wood.

The beneficiaries are from 48 villages across four districts of Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor, Nellore, Tirupati, and Cuddapah. This reflects the broad participation of local farming communities engaged in cultivating and conserving this highly valued endemic species.

The villages are as follows: Eguvareddy, Varipalle, Nallamanukaluva, Rallakuppam, Varathur, Kandriga, Vengalrajukuppam, Puram, Ambakam, Perumalllapalli, Mambedu, Durgasamudram, Sitharamapuram, Meriyapaka, Mitaplem, Alathur, Srirangarajapuram, Chinnatayyuru in Chittoor District; Thallapalli in Nellore District; Cherrlopally, Peddamallela, Motumallela, Rompicherla, Vadamalapeta, Karuru, Pulikundram, Sivagir, Pichatur, Aruru, Palamangalam, Vadamalapeta, Sribaripuram, Patha Arcot, KBR Puram, Kakavedu, Panapakam, Damalcheruvu, Gadanki, Kalyanapuram in Tirupati district; and Chalivendula, Venkatampalli, Dandlopalli, Puthanavaripalli, Ketharajupalle, Vallurupalli, Ananthayyagaripalli, Pullampet, and Timmasamudram in Cuddapah District.

The initiative originates from the recommendations of the Expert Committee on Red Sanders, formed by the NBA in 2015, which created a comprehensive policy titled "Policy for Conservation, Sustainable Use, and Fair and Equitable Benefit Sharing Arising from the Utilisation of Red Sanders."

A key result of the Committee's work was the 2019 policy relaxation by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which allowed the export of Red Sanders from cultivated sources, marking a significant step in promoting legal and sustainable trade.

It shows how policy tools like ABS can make biodiversity conservation a viable livelihood option. This benefit-sharing initiative supports the NBA's commitment to linking biodiversity conservation with livelihood improvement, boosting community participation and ensuring that biodiversity custodians receive their rightful benefits.

It represents another milestone in India's efforts toward fair benefit-sharing with providers and the long-term conservation of its most valued and iconic species, i.e Red Sanders. (ANI)

