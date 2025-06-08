New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved a significant breakthrough in its fight against drug trafficking, successfully freezing assets worth Rs 9.20 crores linked to an amphetamine trafficking case.

The office of Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEMA & NDPS Act has confirmed the orders of attachment issued by NCB (Operations branch), concerning immovable properties worth Rs. 9.20 crore of the prime accused linked to a major seizure of 95.501 kilograms of Amphetamine effected in October -2024.

Also Read | Modi Government Celebrates 11 Years of 'Shashkt Nari', Says 'Women Central to India's Growth Story'.

These assets have a registered value of Rs. 9.20 crores. The immovable properties include a luxury apartment in Jaypee Greens and a factory premises in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, acquired using proceeds from international narcotics trafficking.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Narcotics Control Bureau, operations branch, and Delhi Police Special Cell, which uncovered a clandestine Amphetamine manufacturing lab in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and seized 95.501 kg of Amphetamine in both solid and liquid forms.

Also Read | JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur Releases JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Result, Know Steps To Check.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed that the mastermind, whose property has been attached, is Delhi-based businessman and the main manufacturer of seized drugs, who was assisted by four other accused, including a Tihar Jail warden and a Mexican national. The syndicate was involved in transnational smuggling of synthetic drugs. All five accused were arrested and are presently under Judicial Custody.

Investigation also revealed that the setting up of the clandestine laboratory was financed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a notorious Mexican cartel, which transferred money to Dubai using cryptocurrency. The amount was then received in New Delhi, in cash, by the accused through hawala, facilitated in three separate instalments.

This case exemplifies NCB's commitment to effectively identifying drug trafficking networks and disrupting their ecosystem by freezing illegally acquired assets.

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number- 1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)