Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): A member of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Kaushalendra Singh Patel had a review meeting with the Odisha government on Thursday and requested the state officials to give 11.25 per cent reservation in higher education for backward classes.

"On Wednesday, National Commission and state government officials had a third review meeting and we have requested official again for 11.25 per cent reservation in education. But, I think Odisha government and their official don't want to give it," Patel told ANI.

Last year in February 2020, the National commission visited Odisha and pointed out that the state government is not giving reservations for higher education, while responding to that government said they will take action soon, Patel stressed.

The same year in the month of September, the national commission also had a virtual meeting with state officials and asked the government to give reservations to Backward Classes students for their higher education, he added.

"For the last one and half years, the National Commission is asking the Odisha government for reservation, if they wanted they would have been given it," Patel said.

"In my knowledge, I think Odisha is the only state, where the reservation is given based on family annual income. Giving reservation on an economic basis while removing from the basis of education and equality is an injustice to backward students", he told.

27 per cent reservation is given to backward classes in education and jobs, but in any case, if it could not happen, then at least a minimum of 11.25 per cent must have been given immediately. In Odisha, 11.25 per cent reservation has been given in jobs, so why they are not giving it in education, he added.

"National Commission will continue its inquiry further", he said. (ANI)

