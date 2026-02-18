Puri, February 18: In a remarkable display of courage, a woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district saved her husband’s life by fighting off a group of six bears using a small axe (tangia). The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in the Hatisalbeda forest under the Karanjia police limits. The couple, identified as Malde Soren and his wife Lili Soren, were reportedly collecting leaves in the dense forest when they were suddenly surrounded by the wild animals.

According to local reports, the couple was deep in the forest when one of the bears launched a vicious attack on Malde. As the animal began mauling her husband, Lili Soren intervened immediately. Armed only with the axe she was using for work, she struck the bear repeatedly, eventually forcing the entire group to retreat back into the forest. While Lili’s swift actions prevented a fatal outcome, Malde sustained severe injuries during the encounter, particularly to his scalp and limbs. Leopard Attack in Odisha: Man Kills Leopard With Bare Hands After Brutal Attack on Pet Dog and Family in Cuttack.

Odisha Bear Attack: Woman Fights Off Bear Attack To Save Husband

Following the attack, the injured couple was rescued by locals who heard their cries and transported them to the Karanjia Hospital via a 108 ambulance. Due to the critical nature of Malde's injuries—which included deep lacerations and portions of his scalp being torn—he was later referred to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (and subsequently the Medical College) for advanced surgical treatment.

Lili Soren also received medical attention for minor injuries and shock. Medical staff described Malde's condition as stable but critical, noting that the severity of the mauling would require extensive recovery time. Bear Attack in Tamil Nadu: 8-Year-Old Assam Boy Mauled to Death by Sloth Bear in Valparai.

This encounter is the latest in a series of bear attacks reported in the Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar regions over the past year. The Udala and Karanjia forest divisions are known habitats for sloth bears, which often venture near human settlements in search of food or water. Just weeks prior, similar incidents involving villagers collecting firewood or mahua flowers have resulted in critical injuries, prompting local forest officials to issue safety warnings.

Forest department officials have reached out to the family to initiate the process for government compensation, which is provided to victims of wildlife attacks under existing Odisha wildlife guidelines. Residents of nearby villages like Milu have expressed growing concern, urging the forest department to increase patrolling and install warning signs near known bear corridors.

