Bhubaneswar, February 19: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to close the registration window for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2025-26 tomorrow, February 20. Aspiring candidates have until 5:00 PM to complete their initial registration and fee payment for 465 prestigious Group A and Group B positions. While the registration deadline is imminent, the commission has granted a short extension for the final submission of registered applications, which remains open until February 27.

Vacancy Breakdown and Key Roles

The current recruitment drive has seen a significant increase in opportunities, with the total number of vacancies rising from an initial 314 to 465. This expansion follows a revised requisition from the state's General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

The vacancies are distributed across several key state services. Group A roles include positions in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and the Odisha Police Service (OPS). Group B offers a wider range of openings, notably 176 posts in the Taxation & Accounts Service and 113 in the Revenue Service. To promote gender parity, the commission has reserved 104 of the total seats specifically for women candidates.

Eligibility and Selection Process

To be eligible, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Proficiency in the Odia language is a mandatory requirement; applicants must have passed Middle School or High School with Odia as a medium of examination or a subject.

The age limit for general category candidates is set between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2025. However, the state provides age relaxations of five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and women candidates, while Persons with Disabilities (PwD) receive a 10-year relaxation.

The selection process is conducted in three distinct stages:

Preliminary Examination: Scheduled for June 7, 2026, consisting of two objective-type papers.

Main Examination: A series of descriptive papers for those who qualify the Prelims.

Interview: A final personality test to assess the candidate's suitability for administrative roles.

Salary and Career Outlook

Successful candidates can expect competitive remuneration packages. Group A officers are placed in Pay Level 12 with a starting basic salary of ₹56,100 per month. Group B officers enter at Pay Level 10 with a starting salary of ₹44,900 per month. Beyond the financial benefits, these roles offer significant administrative authority and the opportunity to contribute directly to the governance of Odisha.

Candidates are advised to complete their filings on the official OPSC website (opsc.gov.in) well before the 5:00 PM deadline tomorrow to avoid potential technical delays caused by high server traffic.

