New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution completed the two-week Advanced Leadership Development Programme on Public Policy and Governance for civil servants of the African Region.

It was organised for the first time by the centre.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Becomes Third-Most Followed Indian Politician on X aka Twitter, Only Behind PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per an official release, 34 senior officers from five African countries, Eritrea, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Gambia participated in the program.

The participants included Tamsir Ann Presidential Advisor, Office of President, Government of Gambia, Mahat Abukar Yussuf Director, Garissa County Government of Kenya, Tumaini Luanda Mtetemela Principal Examination Officer University of Dododma Government of Tanzania, Rahel Beyene Teklu Protocol Officer Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government of Eritrea, Etmet Assefa Asamrie, Presiding Judge Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Make Modiji PM for Third Time and India Will Emerge As Third-Largest Economy in World, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

V Srinivas, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance and Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), addressed the valedictory session.

The historic relationship between India and Africa and the efforts made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen relations were presented.

The valedictory session also discussed the Digital Public Infrastructure policies of India as a shared global public good for bringing citizens and government closer using technology, improving justice delivery systems in land administration, effective redressal of public grievances and the creation of a MyGov portal in Gambia with Indian collaboration.

The delegates expressed the need to collaborate with various institutions of India which will help in providing people-centric governance to improve the quality of life of people in their respective country.

They also requested to organize some more training programmes in future for Civil servants of the African region having a duration of two weeks.

AP Singh, Course Coordinator and Associate Professor NCGG gave the welcome address and provided a comprehensive overview of the two-week program, detailing the diverse topics covered during the training.

The program included sessions on Changing paradigms of governance, Aadhar: a tool for good governance, Land record modernization, GeM, Swamitva Scheme, Public-private partnerships, Climate change policies, and Sustainable development goals among others.

He also highlighted that the participants of the programme had the valuable opportunity to partake in exposure visits, which proved to augment their overall learning journey.

Among the planned visits were the Ministry of Rural Development, DMRC, AIIMS, PM Sangrahalaya, and Taj Mahal among others.

The capacity-building program was supervised by AP Singh, Course Coordinator, Mukesh Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator, Sanjay Dutt Pant, Programme Assistant, and the dedicated capacity-building team of NCGG.

The successful conduct of the 5-Nation Africa program represents a milestone for the National Centre for Good Governance in its efforts as an apex capacity-building institution for international civil servants under the ITEC program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)