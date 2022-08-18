Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) Activists of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday came to blows in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which 16 of them were arrested, police said.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk 2022 Admit Card Released on ibps.in; Check Steps To Download.

The incident occurred outside a gymnasium in the Bhopar area following a heated exchange between local leaders of both the parties over some issue, a police official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Govt School Principal Gets Notice for Wearing Casual Dress on Independence Day in Jaisalmer.

Two cross First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)