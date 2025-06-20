Jhansi (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A non-cognizable report (NCR) has been lodged by BJP MLA Rajeev Singh from Babina here in connection with a dispute between passengers onboard the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, officials said on Friday.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the altercation occurred Thursday evening allegedly over changing seats and objectionable sitting posture inside the train. The situation escalated at Jhansi station where a passenger was allegedly assaulted by some individuals linked to the ruling party MLA.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

Railway Superintendent of Police (Jhansi) Vipul Kumar Srivastava told reporters that the assaulted passenger had earlier indicated he would file a complaint after reaching Bhopal.

However, as of Friday afternoon, no complaint had been received by Bhopal railway police, he said.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: BSF Troops Perform Yoga on Pontoon Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua (See Pics).

"Once a complaint is received, appropriate action will be taken based on CCTV footage," Srivastava added.

Meanwhile, the GRP in Jhansi confirmed receiving a complaint from MLA Singh and said an NCR has been registered on the basis of his written application.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that while travelling with his wife and son, a co-passenger behaved in an indecent manner. When objected to, the man allegedly misbehaved with his family and later called others at Jhansi station who also behaved abusively.

According to initial accounts, the clash allegedly began when a passenger refused to vacate a seat upon being asked, allegedly by Singh or his supporters. The passenger was later assaulted, with the attackers believed to be linked to the MLA.

Police said further action would follow once the second party formally submits a complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)