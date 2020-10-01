New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday wrote a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, seeking an explanation on the urgency to cremate the body of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim.

The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place in the wee hours of September 30.

The Commission, in a release here, expressed shock at the brutal gangrape of the girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, who died in Delhi after fighting for life for two weeks, saying the "incident underlines the grim state of women in the society".

"NCW had taken suo motu of the gangrape incident and an Action Taken Report was received from the Uttar Pradesh police on the same day," it said.

The NCW questioned Uttar Police about why the victim's body was cremated at midnight and asked the administration to send their reply at the earliest.

Referring to the "disturbing report" of cremation of her body in the middle of the night without the family's permission and presence, the letter said "It has been reported that the victim's body was cremated at 2:30 am by the Police without the presence of any family member. The victim's family had reportedly appealed to the District Magistrate for taking her body home for performing the last rites, however the police went ahead with the cremation while most of her family members were away."

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

