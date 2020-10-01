Kupwara, October 1: Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Machhal sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector. Pakistan troops resorted to heavy shelling across the LoC. The India Army giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s aggression. Till now, no injury has been reported in the ceasefire violation. Indian Army Jawan Lance Naik Karnail Singh Martyred, Another Injured in Pakistan Firing Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted, “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Keran and Machhal Sectors, Kupwara District today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars & other weapons. Befitting response is being given.” Jammu And Kashmir: Two Soldiers Martyred, 4 Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Along LoC in Nuagam Sector.

Tweet by Chinar Corps:

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Keran and Machhal Sectors, Kupwara District today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars & other weapons. Befitting response is being given.#Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA https://t.co/gaiCFLT4vA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 1, 2020

It is the third incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the past 24 hours. Two Indian Army soldiers were martyred in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops along the LoC in Kupwara’s Naugam sector. Meanwhile, four soldiers were injured in the firing across the LOC.

On Wednesday also, an Army jawan was martyred and another injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas of K&K’s Poonch district. The Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of the district. In 2020, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 3,000 times.

