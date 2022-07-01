Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) A TADA court here has acquitted founder chairman of now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Ranjan Daimary, in a case of murdering six members of a family in 1992 in Assam due to lack of evidence, his lawyer said on Friday.

Daimary is already serving life sentence after being convicted in a case relating to the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Assam.

His advocate Manas Sarania told PTI that the TADA court has acquitted Daimary in a case taken up by it in 2000.

“It pertains to the killing of six people of a family in Udalguri district in 1992. One Dharmakanta Boro was initially facing charges in the case. Daimary was included in the trial since 2011,” Sarania said.

The court finally acquitted Daimary and Boro in the case on Thursday as no evidence could be presented against him, the advocate added.

Boro was already out on bail, Sarania said.

The advocate said Daimary is now facing trial in two cases, including the 2008 serial bomb blasts.

A special CBI court in January 2019 convicted 15 people in the serial blasts case, of whom 10 people were given life imprisonment.

Daimary was the chief of NDFB, which had carried out nine serial blasts in the state on October 30, 2008, killing 88 people and injuring over 500 others.

