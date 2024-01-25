New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to tie-up with a reputed coaching centre to provide free NEET and JEE preparatory classes to 100 meritorious students studying at its schools and the Navyug schools, officials said.

It will be a two-year integrated coaching for students studying in Class XI at these schools.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Know the Importance of the Indian Constitution and the Day When It Came Into Effect in 1950.

The NDMC has floated a tender to invite bids from coaching institutes to kick off the project to prepare students for National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

"Around 50 students each will be enrolled for coaching for JEE and NEET. This means that in the first year, 100 students will be enrolled for JEE-NEET coaching and the numbers will start increasing from the subsequent years," said an official.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2024: Know Theme, Ticket Price, When and Where to Watch, Live Stream and Other Details.

The selected coaching centre will conduct a screening test of Class Xi and Class XII students to shortlist the 100 students.

"The coaching will be provided under the comprehensive programme being run by the institute through offline mode. The coaching partner will include the shortlisted students in the classes run by the institute. Thus, no separate group will be formed solely for the students of NDMC school," the official added.

The official said the coaching institute cannot make any distinction between students shortlisted through the scheme and students enrolled by them directly. He said the institute will have to provide study material, conduct mock tests, psychology sessions through reputed psychologists to the students.

"The coaching centre is expected to provide up-to-date study material/test materials, analyse the student's usage pattern, evaluate the test answers, evaluate the test answers periodically (at least once a month), and provide progress and all India ranking report to the student and to the education department, NDMC," he added.

The important condition is that the coaching centre should have at least one centre running in Delhi, preferably around the NDMC area, with all requisite infrastructure like premises, library, etc.

During his budget speech, NDMC chairman Amit Yadav had also highlighted the plans of the civic body to provide a level playing field to students. "Many of our meritorious students have not been successful at various competitive examinations in the absence of guidance in a coaching driven world.

"To provide a level playing field to meritorious and deserving students and as a welfare measure, we will facilitate guidance to them for career-defining exams like NEET/JEE/CLAT etc. in collaboration with reputed professional institutions," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)