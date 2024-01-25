Delhi, January 25: On Friday, January 26, India will commemorate the 75th Republic Day with great zeal. On the Kartavaya Path, President Droupadi Murmu will raise the national flag. On the eve of Republic Day, today, she will also address the country. This day honours the 1950 Republic of India transition and the ratification of the country's Constitution. Outstanding military and cultural spectacle characterises the yearly festivities. Armed forces troops demonstrate the nation's military might by marching down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

This year's chief guest for the Republic Day festivities is none other than French President Emmanuel Macron. This is the sixth time that the nation's capital has hosted a French leader as the principal guest for the event. Republic Day 2024: Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (Watch Video).

When and Where to Watch Republic Day Parade 2024

The national anthem and the tricolor's unveiling are expected to kick off the festivities at approximately eight in the morning. The procession is scheduled to start at 10:30 am and will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sansad TV, two state-run stations. One may also view it online on the Doordarshan Official YouTube Channel or the Press Bureau of India (PBI) website. Starting at Vijay Chowk, the procession will head towards Red Fort via the Kartavaya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's roundabout statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Republic Day 2024 Live Streaming

Online streaming provides a handy method for tech-savvy viewers to watch the Republic Day Parade live. There will be streaming possibilities available on official government sites and news networks. Republic Day 2024: Two All-Women Marching Contingents To Take Part in 26 January Parade (Watch Videos).

Republic Day Parade 2024 Theme and Ticket Price

The subject of the Republic Day 2024 parade is around 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka,' underlining India's role as a nurturer of democracy. The cost of tickets for reserved, unreserved, and seats with a limited view of the Republic Day parade is Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 20, respectively. According to sources, the facility can hold up to 77,000 people, with 42,000 seats set aside for the general public.

