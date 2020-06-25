Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Thursday undertook flood rescue operations in Jyoti Nagar in Tinsukia, Assam, 31 persons have been evacuated, said Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF.

Operation continues, Satya Pradhan informed.

A bridge was damaged in Tinsukia's Baghjan following heavy rainfall in the region. Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours has caused a flood in Tinsukia's Dumdum area. (ANI)

