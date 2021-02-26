Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Around 20,000 youth from Jammu division appeared for the ongoing Army recruitment rally at Sunjuwan military station in Jammu on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.

The recruitment rally that began on Thursday, will continue up to March 6, he said.

This is the first recruitment rally for the youth of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu division to join the Indian Army since the spread of COVID-19, spokesman said.

"Approximately 40,000 candidates registered online and almost 20,000 candidates appeared in this recruitment rally till date," he said.

The Army authorities and J&K Police along with the civilian administration put their best efforts for a smooth and well-organised rally.

The candidates also cooperated at every step of the recruitment and selection process, he added.

COVID protocols are being strictly maintained at every stage of the recruitment process, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)