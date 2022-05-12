Noida, May 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday batted for providing more strength to the paper industry at the technical level, hailing its contribution to India's growing economy.

Meghwal also assured help to the industry in terms of issues related to GST and exports, as he virtually participated in the 15th International Exhibition & Conference on Pulp, Paper & Allied Industries (or PaperEx) at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

"India is a fast growing economy and is continuously making its mark on the global economy. The paper industry plays an all-round role in this economy and is on the way to development, so we need to contribute more in the interest of this industry and give it more strength at the technical level," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we can achieve this goal by making a strong contribution to the country which is marching towards becoming a USD three trillion economy," he said.

The three-term Lok Sabha MP also assured support to the paper industry towards resolving and redressing any problem related to GST, exports or other issues, according to the statement shared by the event organisers.

