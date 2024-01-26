Lucknow, January 26: After the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) released its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Islamic Centre of India chairperson Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said that the report needs to be studied first and only after that, anyone can comment anything on it.

"The ASI has given its 839-page report to the concerned parties and the Muslim side has to study the entire report first and give their opinion. We have full hope that whatever decision will be taken will be taken on the basis of reality. The case is going on in the court. The ASI report will be studied first and only then anything can be said," Maulana Khalid Rashid said speaking to ANI. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindu Side’s Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain Says ASI Report Confirms Temple Existed at Site (Watch Videos).

The ASI survey was ordered by the Varanasi district court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Masjid’s Security Heightened Day After ASI Report Reveals ‘Hindu Temple Existed at Site’.

The ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex revealed that a pre-existing structure appeared to have been destroyed in the 17th century, and "part of it was modified and reused," adding that based on scientific studies, it can be said that there "existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

The ASI also said the "western wall of the existing structure is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple".

"The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure.

Based on scientific studies/ survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," the ASI said in its report.

"Based on the scientific studies and observations on central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure in existing structure, western chamber and western wall, reuse of pillars and pilasters of pre-existing structure in the existing structure, inscriptions on the existing structure, Arabic and Persian inscription on the loose stone, sculptural remains in cellars, etc.,it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure," the report further said.

