By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination is likely to be held in the last week of June 2024 or the first week of July, according to sources citing recommendations from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Also Read | Nagpur: Two Boys Get Lost in Jungle 15 Km Away From Home While Chasing Kites, Rescued.

If the NEET-PG 2024 exam faces delays, counselling is expected to take place in August, sources added.

The COVID-19 disruption is one of the major concerns behind this recommendation, as students will complete their internship by June-July 2024, the sources told ANI.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Speculation Rife Over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Contesting From Cuttack Constituency.

NEET PG is an eligibility cum ranking examination, serving as the single entrance test for admission to MD, MS, and Postgraduate Diploma courses under the NMC Act, 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)