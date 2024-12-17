New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Criticising the BJP for frequently taking jibes at the country's first prime minister, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday said Jawaharlal Nehru is a symbol of parliamentary democracy against authoritarianism.

Participating in the discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India" in the Rajya Sabha, Jha said that Nehru did not lose the general elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024, but it was the opposition and the Congress which were defeated.

"You (BJP) may win elections for another 100 years but you will find Nehru (still) standing because he is a symbol of parliamentary democracy against authoritarianism. He is a shield ('dhaal', 'raksha kavach')," the senior RJD leader said.

Jha said people keep criticising Nehru but they should always keep in mind the situation in the country in 1946 and 1947.

"Constructing the ground floor of a house is the hardest. Nehru, Ambedkar and Patel built the foundation. You (BJP-NDA) are constructing the second and third floors. You may construct five more floors but without the foundation, the floors are of no use. This we should always keep in mind," Jha said.

Referring to the current situation in Bangladesh, he said he had earlier read about 1971 but was now witnessing it.

Jha said had India's report on minorities been good, "we could have asked Bangladesh and Pakistan to learn from us" how minorities should be treated.

He also criticised the current government for labelling farmers "anti-national" when they demand their rights or students "Naxals" when they merely ask to conduct exams as per schedule.

In his speech, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal pointed out that at a time when Parliament is discussing the journey of the Constitution, a large number of people are not getting sufficient food, lakhs are searching for jobs and 40 per cent of the population do not own houses.

He also stressed that despite all challenges, the Constitution has shown the way to the country and will keep doing so even in the next 1,000 years.

Participating in the discussion, the Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain wondered why the ruling party had problems with socialism.

"Do you have objections to reservation in government and PSUs? Do you have an objection to giving land to the poor?... Don't you want poor labourers to get work under MGNREGA," he asked the treasury benches.

Referring to the prime minister's statement about 'zero tolerance against corruption', the Congress leader asked why the government was not setting up a JPC on the Adani issue or carrying out an inquiry into the electoral bonds issue.

He asked the government to conduct an inquiry into all allegations of corruption.

Hussain also emphasised that the religion of Hindustan should be democracy and the holy book should be the Constitution.

