Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Twitter has been abuzz with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission of turning the state into the 'growth engine' of the country, an official release from the government said on Thursday.

The hashtags #Yoginomics, and #YogiJi became the top trending topics on the social media platform as the CM commenced his domestic roadshows for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Mumbai on Thursday, it said.

In the next 22 days, Team Yogi will hold roadshows in 9 major cities of the country to attract investment worth Rs 17 lakh crores in the state.

As the CM met the bankers and investors in Mumbai and encouraged them to set up industries and businesses in the state, social media users appreciated Yogi's economic policies through the hashtag Yoginomics.

"The hashtag Yoginomics reached about 362.7 million users on Twitter. More than 14,000 users expressed their views through this hashtag, expressing their faith in the Yogi government," the statement said.

The users also appreciated the efforts of the state government towards developing an investment-friendly environment in the state and improving the state's ranking in terms of ease of doing business, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon several banking and financial sector leaders in Mumbai and invited them to become partners in the development of his state - which happens to be the country's most populous state.

The Chief Minister met these industry leaders as part of his two-day visit to Mumbai ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday while addressing the country's leading industrialists, representatives of financial, banking, and industrial institutions, businessmen, and investors in Mumbai, called upon them to contribute towards investing in the state.

The GIS summit is scheduled to be organized in UP's Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. (ANI)

