Puducherry, Nov 16 (PTI) The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry dipped to 13 for the first time in recent months while the union territory did not report any related fatalities, a top Health department official said on Monday.

Puducherry logged only 13 fresh cases at the end of examination of 1,755 samples during the last 24 hours, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

In a further positive sign, no fresh fatality was reported for the second day in succession from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

He said 95 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

While the Puducherry region registered 12 of the 13 fresh cases, Mahe region reported one infection.

The Health department Director said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 per cent and 95.84 per cent respectively.

The overall tally of infections rose to 36,337 with the detection of the 13 new cases.

As many as 902 were active cases and 34,827 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, he said.

The death toll remained at 608.PTI Cor SS

