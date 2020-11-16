Jammu, November 16: As the temperature drops all over the Northern India, the Pirpanjal mountain range in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, received heavy snowfall. The higher ranges in the state experienced snowfall bringing down the temperature in the region. The Mughal road in Jammu has been closed down as a result of the excessive snowfall in the area. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also been shut due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel area. Manali, Shimla, Kufri Get Season's First Snowfall.

A video shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter shows that the mountain range is fully covered with snow. The snow clad mountains adds to the natural beauty of the state. The little vegetation is all covered with fresh snow. Stretches of white-snow-filled land can be seen, enhancing the mesmerising allurement of the Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Sees First Snowfall of Winter Season 2020, See Beautiful Pictures of the Valley Drenched in a Carpet of Snow

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH J&K: Higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range receives heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road in Jammu. Visuals of snowfall in the Pirpanjal area. pic.twitter.com/aM6OShvEgC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Pirpanjal range is group of mountains in the lesser Himalayas. It is the largest range in this region of Himalayas with an elevation of 1,400 metre to 4,100 metre. Earlier, on Monday, Manali, Kurfi, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh also received their first snowfall of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).