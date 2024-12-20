Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Arrangements are being put in place to provide devotees better facilities of viewing the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, an official said on Friday.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was made as devotees often face difficulties in getting a glance of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum due to overcrowding.

Also Read | Vedantu Loss: Edtech Unicorn Registers Loss of INR 157 Crore in FY24 Compared to INR 373 Crore Loss in FY23.

“Separate barricades will be set up at the ‘Natamandap' (dance hall) along with a ramp system and special arrangement for differently abled persons, as part of the move,” Padhee said.

He said plans are afoot to install six rows of collapsible wooden barricades with ramp system in the ‘Natamandap'.

Also Read | Mumbai: 4 Arrested for Kidnapping Youth Over Mobile Dispute, Demanding INR 33,000 Ransom in Malad's Malvani.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd has been engaged for the purpose and it has assured to complete the new installation by the year-end, Padhee said.

The fresh arrangement will likely be in place from January 1, 2025.

The installation work will not affect the daily rituals at the temple and the ongoing repair work of ‘Ratna Bhandar' (treasury chamber), he said.

Padhee also said the ASI has set a target to complete the renovation work of the Ratna Bhandar in three months.

He special arrangements will also be put in place in ‘Ananda Bazaar' (Mahaprasad market on the temple premises) to ensure a smooth process of obtaining the prasad.

A committee has also been formed in this regard.

Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had recently chaired a meeting to determine the regulatory framework of the new system. The Jagannath temple is governed by the law department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)