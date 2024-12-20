Mumbai, December 20: In a shocking incident, a youth named was kidnapped over a mobile phone dispute in Malad's Malvani in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case. The victim's aunt reported the kidnapping on Tuesday evening, saying that four men forcibly abducted him into a tempo and demanded a ransom of INR 33,000 for his release.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the victim was identified as Amanullah Ansari. A police team led by Sub-Inspector Amit Dhumal, Amol Yanare, and Amar Shinde, under Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, launched an investigation. The police detained and arrested Abhishek Singh, Ajay Pandey, Pradeep Singh, and Anwar Khan from the Ram Mandir area in Goregaon, rescuing Amanullah from their custody. Mumbai Shocker: Taunted for Childlessness, Woman Kidnaps 20-Day-Old Boy From Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital; Arrested.

Four Kidnap Youth Over Mobile Dispute in Mumbai

The incident stemmed from a minor argument over the purchase of a mobile phone. Amanullah had allegedly taken cash from the accused but failed to provide the phone. The confrontation escalated, leading to Amanullah being assaulted, kidnapped, and transported to Goregaon. The accused also threatened to kill him if the ransom was not paid. Kanjurmarg Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kidnaps Minor Girl From Wadala, Sexually Assaults Her in Container at Metro 3 Site Near Eastern Express Highway; Arrested.

"We traced their mobile location and apprehended the four accused, rescuing Amanullah safely," said an officer from the Malvani police station. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday, December 19, and remanded in police custody.

