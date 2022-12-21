New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhad in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhupendra Patel on December 13 took charge of his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Several Measures Were Initiated to Create Public Awareness & Assist Candidates with … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Patel had taken oath on Monday along with his 16 other ministers, and later allocated portfolios to them after registering a landslide victory in the recently held state election by winning 156 of the 182 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)