Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 19 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) raised questions over the appointment of IPS Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the Director-General of Punjab Police, claiming that he was not even among candidates shortlisted for consideration for the post.

"This appointment was done despite the fact that UPSC is scheduled to take a decision on the appointment of a regular DGP on December 21 and Chattopadhyay is not even among candidates shortlisted for consideration for the post," said Daljit S Cheema, vice-president, SAD.

Also Read | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Condemns Sacrilege Attempt of Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Punjab government appointed Vigilance Bureau Chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the new Director-General of Police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota, said a press release by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice on Friday.

Chattopadhyaya has been given an additional charge and has replaced Iqbal Preet Sahota, added the press release. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab: Man Beaten to Death After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)